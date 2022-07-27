ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.39. ForgeRock shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands.

FORG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

