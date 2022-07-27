FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $890,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.