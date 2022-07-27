Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

