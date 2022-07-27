Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Price Performance

Bridgetown stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of -0.22. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Bridgetown Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.