Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Fortis has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 230.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.