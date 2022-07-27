Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys 71,417 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,417 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,066. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.