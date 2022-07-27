Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

