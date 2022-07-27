Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 675,781 shares.The stock last traded at $123.17 and had previously closed at $124.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.