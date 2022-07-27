Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.57 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

