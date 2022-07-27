Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.15

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $27.87. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 258,901 shares changing hands.

Fujitsu Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

