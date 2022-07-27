Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Full Metal Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Full Metal Minerals

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

