Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 14,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 67,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,022,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after buying an additional 190,915 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.