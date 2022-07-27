Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.82

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.82 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.36). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 109,187 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £86.19 million and a PE ratio of -15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.39.

Futura Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.