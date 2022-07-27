FUZE Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,322.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00035950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $5,721.90 and $26,322.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
