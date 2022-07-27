FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Issued By DA Davidson

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

