FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Cut by DA Davidson

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

