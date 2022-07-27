FY2022 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.40. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.95.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.31. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.