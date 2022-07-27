G Paul Hooper Buys 35,498 Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) insider G Paul Hooper acquired 35,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,214.94).

Titon Stock Performance

LON TON opened at GBX 75 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Titon Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.75 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 142 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £8.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Titon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Titon

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

