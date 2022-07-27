Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $14,687.77 and $174.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016888 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00034049 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
