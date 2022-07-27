Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Galenica Price Performance

Shares of Galenica stock opened at 77.80 on Wednesday.

Get Galenica alerts:

About Galenica

(Get Rating)

See Also

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.