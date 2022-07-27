General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

NYSE GD opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

