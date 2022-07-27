General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $73.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.
GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 416,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Articles
