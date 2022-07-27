General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $73.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 416,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

