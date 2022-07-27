GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 769,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 5.9 %

GOVX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,354,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,922. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 5,443.98%.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.