German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Down to $37.74

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $35.39. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

