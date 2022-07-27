German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Gap Down to $37.74

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $35.39. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
German American Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
