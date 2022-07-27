Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in July

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,495.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

