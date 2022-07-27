Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 4,261 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VIG opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

