Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

