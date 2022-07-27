Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

