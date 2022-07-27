Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $1.15 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $345.91 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.84 and a 200-day moving average of $349.03.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.05.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

