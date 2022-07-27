Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

UCON opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.