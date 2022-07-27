Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 477,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SYLD opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.