Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22.

