Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,439,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 417,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58.

