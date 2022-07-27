Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 6.8%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

