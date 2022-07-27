Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

GPN opened at $119.82 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 349.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 56,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

