Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SRET stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 7,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,404. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.