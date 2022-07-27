Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,491 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.