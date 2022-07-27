Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.30. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,491 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Globalstar Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.