Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.43.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

GL traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.