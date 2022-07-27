GoByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $109,254.30 and approximately $8.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

