Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

NYSE:GOL opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $618.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.