Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $372.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.77. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

