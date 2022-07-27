Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNCGY. HSBC downgraded Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Greencore Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
