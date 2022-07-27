Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 49.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $185,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,826. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.