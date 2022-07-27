Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 646.2% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302,831 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,020. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

