Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Commercial worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,951. The firm has a market cap of $747.88 million, a P/E ratio of -645.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -4,998.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.