Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 65,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 83,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,995. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

