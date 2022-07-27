Greenspring Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VWO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 72,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,978,396. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.