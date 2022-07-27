Grimm Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $17,711.01 and $36.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059399 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
