Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) versus Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Critical Survey

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amazon.com and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 2 1 40 0 2.88 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amazon.com presently has a consensus target price of $177.52, suggesting a potential upside of 46.75%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 2.62 $33.36 billion $2.07 58.40 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Amazon.com and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 4.48% 21.60% 6.97% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Volatility and Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.