Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 53,832 shares.The stock last traded at $138.37 and had previously closed at $138.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 35.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

